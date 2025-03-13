Thursday, March 13, 2025
Mandokhail for equal representation of women in politics, trade

Quetta  -  In observance of International Women’s Day, the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPA F), in collaboration with WORDS-Pakistan and the Women Development Department of Balochistan, organized a seminar on Women Empowerment and Economic Inclusion. The event brought together policymakers, gender specialists, and community leaders to discuss the vital role of women in Balochistan’s socio-economic landscape.

Addressing the seminar, Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail emphasized the need for equal representation of women in politics, trade, and the judiciary. He underscored that empowering women economically is a crucial step toward fostering an equitable society. “Women constitute more than half of our population. Ensuring their rights and empowerment is not just a necessity but a national responsibility,” he said.

The seminar featured a Welcome Address by Qaisar Khan Jamali (Board of Governors, WORDS-Pakistan) and an overview by Dr. Muhammad Hayat Jamali (CEO, WORDS-Pakistan). A panel discussion on “Empowering Women, Empowering Society” included Ms Robina Zehri (Manager, Crisis Center), Ms Rakhshanda (Member, Human Rights Commission), and Ms Rukhsana Baloch (Gender Specialist, FAO), who shared valuable insights on gender equality and economic participation.

Prominent speakers, including Dr. Rubaba Buledi (Advisor to CM, Women Development Department Balochistan), Ms. Saira Atta (Secretary, Women Development Department Balochistan), and Dr. Abdul Rehman Khan (Provincial Lead, PPA F), highlighted key initiatives aimed at empowering women in Balochistan.

Governor Mandokhail also acknowledged the pivotal role of women in agriculture, livestock, and household management, while highlighting the socio-economic challenges they face due to limited access to basic resources and opportunities. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to accelerate women’s inclusion in mainstream economic activities.

He also commended Nadir Gul Barech, CEO of PPA F, and other partner organizations for their commitment to women’s empowerment. “Our vision is to create a society where every woman can live with dignity, respect, and equal rights,” he added.

The seminar concluded with Governor Mandokhail distributing commemorative shields among the speakers and organizers, acknowledging their contributions to the cause of gender equality and economic inclusion.

