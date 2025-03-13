Thursday, March 13, 2025
Meta begins testing X-style community notes for Facebook, Instagram

Meta begins testing X-style community notes for Facebook, Instagram
Anadolu
10:17 PM | March 13, 2025
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Threads, said Thursday it will begin testing community notes on its platforms.

“We expect Community Notes to be less biased than the third-party fact checking program it replaces because it allows more people with more perspectives to add context to posts,” Meta said on its website.

Meta announced plans in January to move from a third-party fact-checking program to a crowd-sourced Community Notes approach, starting in the US.

“On March 18th, we will begin testing this new approach by allowing contributors from our community to write and rate notes on content across Facebook, Instagram and Threads,” it said Thursday.

X, formerly Twitter, first launched community notes program in 2021 and it became widespread in 2023.

The program allows users, referred to as contributors, to leave informational notes on posts to correct misinformation or offer additional context.

If enough contributors from different viewpoints rate the note as “helpful,” the note will be publicly displayed on the post.

Meta said 200,000 potential contributors have so far signed up across the three platforms in the US.

The company will begin by gradually and randomly admitting people from the waitlist and will test the writing and rating system before any notes are made public.

