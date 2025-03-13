Minister chairs meeting to review WWB KP issues

Peshawar - An important meeting regarding various matters of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, at his office.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Workers Welfare Board, the Director of Labour, the Director of Finance WWB, and other concerned officers. During the meeting, various issues, such as the promotion and upgradation of WWB employees, were discussed.

On the occasion, the minister issued directives to the concerned officers of the board to form a special committee to promptly resolve the promotion-related issues of employees. He also directed that the upgradation issues of employees should be addressed immediately in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving the issues of Workers Welfare Board employees and emphasized the need for all employees to work as a team to bring about improvements and strengthen the WWB.