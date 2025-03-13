Minister reviews progress on development programme

Lahore - A meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq in chair reviewed progress on the Chief Minister Cities Development Programme here on Wednesday. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed and Special Secretary Development Asia Gul also attended the meeting. Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) gave a briefing on the programme. Addressing the meeting, the minister said that in the first phase, water supply and sanitation facilities would be provided in 20 cities. “Data collection work has been completed in 59 more cities. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved a mega programme of worth Rs 150 billion for the provision of municipal services in 110 cities”, he noted. He said that no sewerage pipeline will be laid inside the towns, instead a bypass model of drainage system will be implemented around small cities to avoid harmful effects of wastewater. “Future new settlements will be connected to this bypass drainage system”, he added. Zeeshan Rafiq said that at least one water storage tank will be built for a population of up to one lac, while more water storage tanks will be built in the same proportion for a population exceeding this. The minister said an integrated system would be introduced for rainwater drainage. Meanwhile,Punjab Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired a meeting at Agriculture House Lahore to finalise proposals for agricultural development projects in the 2025-26 budget.

The meeting reviewed various initiatives, including the Transforming Agriculture Punjab programme, CM Punjab High-Tech Mechanisation Bank Financing programme and CM Punjab Initiatives. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was also present. Minister Kirmani said that the Punjab chief minister is committed to promoting agricultural mechanisation, with Rs. 35 billion in financing planned for the next two years.