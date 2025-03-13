Thursday, March 13, 2025
Minorities have key role in country’s development: Yousaf

Web Desk
6:40 PM | March 13, 2025
National

Archbishop of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Joseph Arshad met Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf in Islamabad on Thursday.

He congratulated Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on assuming the office of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony.  

During the meeting, discussions were held on various proposals regarding the increasing trend of religious intolerance in the world, the elimination of terrorism and sectarianism, the establishment of peace and the promotion of interfaith harmony.

They agreed to enhance mutual cooperation to eliminate extremism and intolerance from the world and to promote interfaith harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said minorities have a key role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He paid tribute to all minority communities for playing a positive role in the country's development.

He underscored that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the government has also taken steps to empower minorities.

The Minister mentioned the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, the Interfaith Harmony Policy, and the approval of the Religious Tolerance Promotion Policy.

On his part, Archbishop Joseph Arshad appreciated the measures taken by the government regarding minorities.

He highlighted the important projects in fields of education and health underway under the administration of the Catholic Church of Pakistan.

Web Desk

National

