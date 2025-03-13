Model carts panel chief, DC Lahore plan new model markets

LAHORE - Chairman Steering Committee on Model Carts Malik Afzal Khokhar, along with Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chaired a meeting to discuss establishment of new model cart markets. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, all assistant commissioner and other relevant officers attended the meeting. The assistant commissioners were directed to propose suitable locations for model cart markets within two days.

Emphasis was placed on the need for model markets in Shahdara, Bedian Road, and Pine Avenue.

Khokhar stressed effective utilisation of greenbelts and footpaths for model markets. The establishment of model carts markets will alleviate the economic difficulties of citizens, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza instructed all assistant commissioners to identify appropriate locations in their respective areas. A decision was made to expand the model cart project. The establishment of model cart markets is essential to promote economic activities in urban centers, he stated.

A briefing by officials highlighted the establishment of model cart markets at various locations, including Shadbagh, Sabzazar, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman, and Kacha Jail Road. Priority will be given to establishing model cart markets in areas with existing economic activities.

The DC emphasized ensuring public convenience and promoting economic activities.