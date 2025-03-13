Mongolia’s children choke in toxic pollution

Ulaanbaatar - As she watched her five-month-old son lying in intensive care, wires and tubes crisscrossing his tiny body, Uyanga cursed her hometown Ulaanbaatar and its chronic pollution. The toxic smog that settles over the Mongolian capital every winter has been a suffocating problem for more than a decade that successive governments have failed to dispel. There are wisps of hope in a resurgent grassroots movement and a promised official push to action. But the statistics are grim. Respiratory illness cases have risen steadily, with pneumonia the second leading cause of death for children under five. Uyanga’s son was admitted to hospital with pneumonia, then developed a secondary infection in a ward crowded with children suffering the effects of some of the world’s worst air. “I was so scared when he was admitted to intensive care,” said Uyanga, who, like many Mongolians, goes by one name. “I love my city and I want to continue to live here. But considering the health of my children, on that night, I cursed being born in Ulaanbaatar.”

In the depths of winter, the city’s daily average of PM 2.5 -- small particulate that can enter the lungs and bloodstream -- can be 27 times higher than the level considered safe by the World Health Organization. Young children are particularly vulnerable, breathing faster than adults and taking in more air relative to their size. All three of Uyanga’s children were hospitalised with respiratory illnesses before they were a year old, with her youngest admitted two winters in a row. Most of her friends have had similar experiences. It “has become part of our daily lives, or like social norms”, she said. Located in a basin surrounded by mountains, Ulaanbaatar traps smoke and fumes from both coal-guzzling power stations and homes. A dense blanket of smog coils snugly around city-centre apartments and Mongolia’s traditional round ger tents in its outer districts most winter mornings. Ger dwellings have sprawled as hundreds of thousands of nomads decamp to the capital in search of steadier incomes and better public services. Most use individual coal burners to stay warm in the winter, when temperatures can plunge to minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 Fahrenheit).

One freezing morning, distributors loaded up coal briquettes onto a pick-up truck whizzing around ger households. “I don’t think there’s anyone in Mongolia who’s not concerned about air pollution,” said 67-year-old coal seller Bayarkhuu Bold. Cashier Oyunbileg said she burns a 25-kilogramme (55-pound) bag of briquettes every two days. Inside her ornate, cosy ger, she confessed she was “really worried” about her three children’s health, and had even set up her tent on higher ground hoping to avoid air pollution. “This year, though, it’s been really disastrous,” she said. Her family attempted to switch to an electric heater but “just couldn’t afford the bill”. Respiratory disease rates among children are increasing in such districts, school doctor Yanjmaa said. “It is impossible for people who are breathing this air to have healthy lungs,” she said.