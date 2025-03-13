NA passes resolution strongly condemning train hijacking

The National Assembly today (Thursday) unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the hijacking of Jaffar Express and all acts of terrorism that endanger the lives of people and disrupt the peace.

The resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary appreciated Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, FC, SSG and law enforcement agencies for their unwavering commitment, bravery and sacrifice in safeguarding the lives of the citizens and protecting the integrity of Pakistan.

It recognized that their heroic efforts in neutralizing the terrorists involved in the attack on Jaffar Express reflect the resolve and readiness of security forces to defend the nation at all costs.

The House expressed the resolve to take every possible measure to eliminate terrorism from every corner of the country, affirming that no group, individual and ideology that seeks to undermine the nation’s security, prosperity and sovereignty will be allowed to spread fear, hatred and violence within the territorial limits of the country.

It expressed the commitment to working relentlessly to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The House called upon the people regardless of their ethnicity and religion to unite in the fight against terrorism and reject extremism, ensuring peace, safety and prosperity for future generations.

Participating in the discussion on the Presidential address to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament in the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said Pakistan will emerge victorious in the war on terrorism with the nation's support for the armed forces.

He said the security forces successfully eliminated the terrorists who attacked Jaffar Express in Balochistan, thus preventing the crisis from worsening.

Khawaja Asif criticized the PTI for targeting the state institutions on social media.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan and paid tributes to the brave security forces for taking on the terrorists and managing to save the substantial number of passengers.

He said these terrorists have no ideology or religion. He said the terrorists, enjoying the backing of some foreign forces, only want to kill innocent people and impede the progress of Pakistan.

He emphasized the need for unity in political ranks and consensus to once again defeat the terrorists.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari, in his address to the joint sitting of the parliament, also highlighted the need for unity and consensus to deal with the challenges.

Participating in the discussion on the president’s address to the joint sitting of the parliament, Farooq Sattar called for reviewing and further strengthening the National Action Plan against terrorism.

Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh stressed the need for forging unity to ensure development and progress of Balochistan and the country.

Those who also spoke on the occasion include Pullain Baloch and Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

At the outset, the house offered fateha for the security personnel and passengers martyred in terror attack on Jaffar Express.

The House will now meet tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.