Omar Ayub strongly condemns Jaffar Express attack

SLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Opening the debate on the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament held on March 10, 2025, he said, “We are against and condemn the elements who have taken up arms against the state.

He was of the view that it would have been more appropriate if the Chair had allowed a debate specifically on the Balochistan issue by suspending the routine business of the House.

also appreciated the Speaker of the National Assembly for issuing production orders for the detained members of Parliament.