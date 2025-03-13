Opposition in NA stands with govt against militant attack on train

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub in Wednesday’s National Assembly sitting strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express train carried out by BLA. “We [on behalf of opposition benches] strongly condemn the elements who have been involved in terrorist activities against the state,” said the opposition leader opening the debate on the Presidential address to the joint session of the parliament.

Ayub said that it would have been better if the Chair had allowed a debate specifically on the Balochistan issue by suspending the routine business of the House. The debate will continue for more than a week. The lawmakers are likely to pass a unanimous resolution over the terrorist attack after concluding debate on it. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary had moved a motion in the house, expressing gratitude to the President for his address to both houses of the parliament.

Earlier, the MPs from opposition staged walkout from the proceedings of the house in protest. The opposition members were trying to speak on a point of order but the chair did not allow them. The opposition members also made a failed attempt to disrupt the proceedings by pointing out lack of quorum but required strength was present in the house. The ruling party yesterday faced embarrassment as the main coalition partner strongly criticized the absence of Ministers to respond during the Question-Hour session. “This is not the way… A large number of ministers are in the cabinet but no one is here to respond to the queries raised during the question-hour,” said a senior PPP’s MNA Naveed Qamar. Another MNA Noor Alam also raised the same concern over the absence of ministers in the house. Earlier, the house was informed that the government has started a project to provide Information and Communication Technology’s infrastructure in all post offices.

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, Gul Asghar Khan told the House during Question Hour that this project will bridge the digital divide, deliver enhanced public service accessibility and ensure long term societal benefits.

Omar Ayub also appreciated the Speaker of the National Assembly for issuing production orders for the detained members of Parliament.