Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Bahrain discuss regional security, military cooperation

Pakistan, Bahrain discuss regional security, military cooperation
Web Desk
3:19 PM | March 13, 2025
National

Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, in Rawalpindi on Thursday to discuss regional security dynamics and mutual defense collaboration.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the evolving regional security environment and emphasized the need to enhance bilateral military cooperation. They underscored the importance of broadening the scope of existing defense engagements between Pakistan and Bahrain.

General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, he was presented with a 'Guard of Honour' by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025