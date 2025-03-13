Pakistan, Bahrain discuss regional security, military cooperation

Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, in Rawalpindi on Thursday to discuss regional security dynamics and mutual defense collaboration.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the evolving regional security environment and emphasized the need to enhance bilateral military cooperation. They underscored the importance of broadening the scope of existing defense engagements between Pakistan and Bahrain.

General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, he was presented with a 'Guard of Honour' by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.