Pakistan blames India for Jaffar Express attack, links terrorists to Afghanistan

Web Desk
2:16 PM | March 13, 2025
A day after the successful rescue operation, the Foreign Office (FO) accused India of orchestrating the deadly Jaffar Express attack through the leadership of a terrorist organization based abroad.

During a weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that intelligence reports confirmed the attackers were in contact with their associates in Afghanistan. He reiterated that Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to prevent groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) from using its territory for terrorism.

The statement follows the military's operation that eliminated all 33 BLA terrorists who hijacked the Jaffar Express carrying over 400 passengers. While all hostages were rescued, 21 passengers and four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred.

The military’s spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, declared that the attack has “changed the rules of the game,” vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

Khawaja Asif condemns Jaffar Express attack, lauds army’s response

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) further confirmed that intercepted calls provided undeniable evidence that the attack was planned and executed by terrorist leaders operating from Afghanistan.

