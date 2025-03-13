Pakistan cruise past Turkmenistan to reach Juniors Davis Cup quarterfinals

LAHORE - Team Pakistan delivered a commanding performance on the second day of the Juniors Davis Cup in Kuching, Malaysia, securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Turkmenistan to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Pakistan set the tone for the match with a strong start in the singles rubbers. Abubakar Talha displayed composure and precision, defeating Geldiyev Aly in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Mikaeel Ali Baig followed up with a dominant performance, outclassing Chagylov Selim 6-1, 6-1, to give Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The doubles duo of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha continued Pakistan’s momentum, delivering a clinical 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chagylov Selim and Rustamov Emirhan to complete the 3-0 whitewash. Earlier, Pakistan juniors made a strong start with a commanding 3-0 win over Iraq on the opening day of the tournament.