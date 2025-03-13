Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan cruise past Turkmenistan to reach Juniors Davis Cup quarterfinals

Pakistan cruise past Turkmenistan to reach Juniors Davis Cup quarterfinals
Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Team Pakistan delivered a commanding performance on the second day of the Juniors Davis Cup in Kuching, Malaysia, securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Turkmenistan to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Pakistan set the tone for the match with a strong start in the singles rubbers. Abubakar Talha displayed composure and precision, defeating Geldiyev Aly in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Mikaeel Ali Baig followed up with a dominant performance, outclassing Chagylov Selim 6-1, 6-1, to give Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The doubles duo of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha continued Pakistan’s momentum, delivering a clinical 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chagylov Selim and Rustamov Emirhan to complete the 3-0 whitewash. Earlier, Pakistan juniors made a strong start with a commanding 3-0 win over Iraq on the opening day of the tournament.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025