Pakistan denounces India’s ban on two Kashmiri outfits

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday denounced the Indian government’s recent decision to impose a five-year ban on two political parties in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an attempt to suppress political activities and stifle dissent in the disputed region.

Islamabad urged New Delhi to lift restrictions on political groups, release all political prisoners, and im-plement United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir.

Earlier, the Indian government illegally declared the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM) as “unlawful associations,” citing allegations that they were en-gaged in activities threatening India’s sovereignty, integrity, and security. The AAC, led by prominent political and religious figure Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has been an influential voice in Kashmiri politics. The JKIM, founded by Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari, was another major political and religious group in the region until his passing in 2022.

The Foreign Office issued a statement condemning the ban, describing it as “yet another manifesta-tion of the Indian authorities’ iron-fisted approach in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

The statement said that such measures were part of a broader effort to crush political expression and silence opposition voices in the region.

The FO called on New Delhi to reverse the ban on political organizations, ensure the release of all de-tained Kashmiri leaders, and honour its international obligations under the UNSC resolutions that call for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Since 2019, the Indian government has illegally outlawed over six local political and social groups in Jammu and Kashmir, justifying these actions on the grounds of national security.

Such measures are aimed at further tightening India’s unlawful control over the region, especially in the wake of New Delhi’s illegal revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in August 2019. This illegal move triggered diplomatic tensions, with Pakistan downgrading its diplomatic ties and suspending bilateral trade with India.

Kashmir remains at the heart of a decades-long territorial conflict between Pakistan and India. Since their partition in 1947, Pakistan and India have fought three wars - in 1948, 1965, and 1971—two of which were over Kashmir.

Several Kashmiri groups have been engaged in a resistance movement against Indian illegal rule, advo-cating for the right to self-determination. India has killed thousands of Kashmiris since 1989, with vari-ous human rights organizations raising concerns over excessive force, arbitrary detentions, and the curtailment of fundamental freedoms in the region.

Pakistan continues to urge the international community to intervene and ensure a just resolution of the Kashmir issue, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.