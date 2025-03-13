Pakistan, Oman strengthen economic ties with focus on trade, investment, regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Oman’s Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Minister HE Qais Al Yousif was held at the Ministry in Muscat to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, strengthening investment ties, and promoting regional connectivity.

During the discussions, Jam Kamal Khan emphasised Pakistan’s industrial expertise and commercial strength, stating, “Oman can benefit from Pakistan’s expertise, know-how, and industrial and commercial prowess to achieve the economic diversification goals set under Vision 2040 of the Sultanate.” He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering deeper economic cooperation with Oman.

Qais Al Yousif acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic significance in regional trade, highlighting , “historical ties and geographical proximity render Pakistan the most effective trade route to the Central Asian Republics (CARs).” He expressed Oman’s interest in strengthening its economic partnership with Pakistan and expanding trade and investment opportunities in key sectors.

Both sides discussed strategies to enhance bilateral trade and investment, agreeing on the need to improve direct transportation linkages and utilise Pakistan as a trade route to CARs.

The Pakistani delegation highlighted the potential of Gwadar and Karachi ports as vital hubs for regional trade, offering Oman greater access to emerging markets.

The meeting also focused on sector-specific cooperation in textiles, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, food security, and manufacturing. Both ministers emphasised the importance of industrial collaboration, joint ventures, and agricultural trade to ensure a sustainable supply chain. Pakistan also invited Oman to explore increased investment in its industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting. The Omani delegation included Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry HE Saleh Said Misan, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion HE Ibtisam Ahmed Al Farougi, Advisor for International Cooperation Affairs Rashid Said A’Rashdi, Director of International Cooperation and Trade Relations Khalid Ali Al Habsi, and International Cooperation Specialist Suhaib Amir Al Sawafi.

The Pakistani delegation comprised Ambassador Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, Commercial Counsellor Ishrat Hussain Bhatti, and Talha Khan, Country Manager of Pak-Oman Investment Company.

HE Jam Kamal Khan expressed his gratitude to HE Qais Al Yousif for the warm welcome and hospitality, appreciating Oman’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

Both ministers reaffirmed their dedication to working together on key economic initiatives, expanding trade, and strengthening investment ties. The meeting concluded with a shared vision to further economic cooperation and explore new opportunities for mutual growth between Pakistan and Oman.