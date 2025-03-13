Thursday, March 13, 2025
Pakistan set to ‘launch’ digital prize bonds

Web Desk
4:53 PM | March 13, 2025
The National Savings Directorate has completed preparations for the launch of modern digital prize bonds in Pakistan, with arrangements in place, including a state-of-the-art mobile application for their issuance.

The Pakistan government plans to introduce digital prize bonds in denominations of Rs500, Rs1,000, Rs5,000, and Rs10,000. These bonds will be available to National Savings account holders, with an expected investment ranging between Rs800 billion to Rs1,000 billion.

The rules for digital prize bonds have been forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs for approval. Sources claim that these bonds will be Pakistan’s most secure investment, as they cannot be counterfeited or stolen. Additionally, they will eliminate anonymous bonds, ensuring compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that Pakistan plans to issue Panda Bonds by June, aiming to raise $200 million from Chinese investors as part of a broader strategy to boost export-driven growth and ensure sustainability in the country’s balance of payments.

