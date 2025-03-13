Thursday, March 13, 2025
Pakistan storm into ITF Masters 45+ World Championship semifinalsin Turkey

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
LAHORE  -  Pakistan has secured a spot in the semifinals of the ITF Masters 45+ World Championship in Manavgat, Turkey, following a series of commanding performances.

The national squad, featuring seasoned tennis stars Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, and Shehryar Salamat, has demonstrated remarkable skill, resilience, and teamwork throughout the tournament.Pakistan made an emphatic statement in the group stage, overpowering Romania and host nation Turkey with commanding 3-0 victories. The team’s outstanding synergy in both singles and doubles matches ensured an unblemished record heading into the knockout rounds.

In the quarterfinals, Pakistan faced a tough challenge against a formidable Czech Republic side. Despite a spirited fight from their opponents, the Pakistani players held their nerve to clinch a hard-fought 2-1 victory, securing a coveted semifinal berth.With their sights set on the final, Pakistan will now take on France in the semifinals today (Thursday).

