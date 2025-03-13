Thursday, March 13, 2025
Pakistan, Turkey strengthen trade ties with $5 billion target

Web Desk
3:59 PM | March 13, 2025
Pakistan and Turkey have taken concrete steps to achieve a $5 billion trade target, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

The government, in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has developed a coordinated strategy to promote investment. SIFC’s key role in facilitating business processes for Turkish companies has been widely acknowledged.

Both countries have agreed to expand cooperation in multiple sectors, including tourism, education, IT, infrastructure, and defense, while also focusing on the transfer of modern technology.

Additionally, under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Pakistan and Turkey will broaden the scope of trade in goods, creating new opportunities for bilateral commerce and investment.

