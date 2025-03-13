Thursday, March 13, 2025
Past in Perspective

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” –Harriet Tubman

Past in Perspective
March 13, 2025
Hattusha, situated in modern-day Turkey, was the capital of the Hittite Empire around the 2nd millennium BC. This UNESCO World Heritage site reveals the impressive ruins of the Hittite city, including fortified walls, temples, and royal complexes. Hattusha’s Lion Gate, adorned with lion sculptures, stands as an iconic symbol of the city’s might and importance. Exploring the vast site provides a glimpse into the ancient Hittite culture and the strategic and cultural significance of Hattusha in Anatolian history.

