PHC bars arrest of Azam Swati until April 15

Web Desk
3:59 PM | March 13, 2025
National

The Peshawar High Court has prohibited authorities from arresting PTI leader Azam Swati in any registered cases until April 15.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Aurangzeb, heard Swati’s petition seeking details of cases against him.

Justice Asadullah questioned the government's reluctance to provide further details, to which the Assistant Attorney General responded that the information had already been shared, but the petitioner had returned to court.

The court noted that since a notice had been issued, the government should have submitted a report.

Granting additional time, the court directed authorities to present case details in the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until April 15.

