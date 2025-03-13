Thursday, March 13, 2025
PHC grants time to lawyer in seniority case

Monitoring Report
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday accepted a lawyer’s request for time in a case challenging the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice and its alleged impact on judges’ seniority.

 A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Irshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan heard petitions regarding the appointment and concerns over judicial seniority. During the hearing, Advocate Malik Suleman argued that the appointment and violation of the judges’ seniority list had been challenged.

He stated that necessary documents related to the seniority list had been submitted, but the Registrar’s Office had raised objections.

The lawyer further noted that they had not yet received a copy of the objections. Granting the request, the court allowed time for the petitioner’s lawyer to address the Registrar’s objections and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

