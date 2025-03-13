Thursday, March 13, 2025
PM Shehbaz announces All Parties Conference on terrorism

Web Desk
9:16 PM | March 13, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the escalating terrorism threat.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Quetta on Thursday, he emphasized the need for a united front, inviting political leaders and the armed forces to build consensus.

Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating terrorism, stating that national security is essential for Pakistan’s development. He pledged maximum resources to the armed forces to combat the menace effectively.

Commending security forces for their swift action during the Jaffar Express attack, he praised the Zarar Company of the Pakistan Army for its role in counterterrorism operations.

He also stressed that Balochistan’s development is crucial for the country's progress and called on all federating units to contribute to peace efforts.

