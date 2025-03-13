PM Shehbaz visits Quetta after Jaffar Express hijacking, reviews security situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Quetta today to express solidarity with the victims and assess the law and order situation following the deadly Jaffar Express hijacking incident.

The visit follows a successful counterterrorism operation by security forces, which resulted in the elimination of all 33 Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists who had hijacked the train carrying over 400 passengers on Tuesday.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced the completion of the two-day-long operation, revealing that the terrorists maintained contact with their facilitators and masterminds in Afghanistan via satellite phone.

The operation involved units from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Special Services Group (SSG), Army, and Frontier Corps (FC). While all hostages were rescued, 21 passengers were martyred before the clearance operation began, along with four FC personnel.

Lt Gen Chaudhry vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, highlighting that suicide bombers using hostages as human shields were neutralized by snipers.

Meanwhile, emergency measures have been implemented in Sibi and Civil Hospital Quetta. At least 29 injured victims have been transported to Quetta, with 16 admitted to CMH and 13 to Civil Hospital. Their condition is reported as stable. Additionally, 47 passengers have been moved from Mach to Quetta, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent to their respective hometowns after necessary formalities.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly echoing narratives similar to Indian media and Afghan social media accounts. He urged for national unity above political divisions in such critical times.