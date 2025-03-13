Thursday, March 13, 2025
PM Shehbaz vows to boost Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade to $2bn

Web Desk
11:41 AM | March 13, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored the need for a strategic roadmap to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, with the goal of reaching $2 billion as agreed by both nations' leadership.

During a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including mining and minerals, railways, Special Economic Zones, banking, tourism, culture, and renewable energy.

PM Shehbaz extended warm greetings to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended during his recent visit to Tashkent. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made during the visit, which saw the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the signing of multiple agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various fields.

Upon his return from Tashkent, the prime minister directed relevant ministers to ensure swift implementation of the agreed-upon decisions. Ambassador Tukhtaev conveyed President Mirziyoyev’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan and transforming the strong political relationship into robust economic cooperation.

The ambassador also confirmed that President Mirziyoyev had accepted PM Shehbaz’s invitation for an official visit to Pakistan later this year, with dates to be finalized through mutual coordination.

Last week, during PM Shehbaz’s official visit to Uzbekistan, both countries pledged to increase bilateral trade from the current $400 million to $2 billion. The leaders also agreed to capitalize on investment, connectivity, and tourism opportunities.

In a joint press briefing, the two leaders emphasized the importance of the Trans-Afghan Railway project, which aims to connect Central Asia with South Asia. PM Shehbaz termed the project a "game changer" for regional trade and connectivity.

