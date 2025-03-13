Political stability, quality education key for economic growth: Ahsan

Peshawar - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that political stability and research- based quality education were essential for export-led economic growth.

Addressing students and faculty at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) in Hayatabad, he emphasized that peace, continuity of economic policies, and strong commitment to reforms were crucial for sustainable development. He cited China as an example of how consistency in policies and economic reforms led to rapid progress.

The minister said Pakistan had ample resources and could achieve its goals through dedication and commitment. He highlighted the government’s initiatives in the IT sector, including the Uran Pakistan project, aimed at increasing exports and enhancing digital transformation. He urged the youth to equip themselves with IT skills to compete globally.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of overcoming energy shortages and power pilferage to boost industrial and agricultural production. He added that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had been directed to strengthen IT education to enhance exports and entrepreneurship.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government’s economic reforms were yielding positive results, with inflation declining and the policy rate improving. He noted that investment was returning to Pakistan, reflecting confidence in the government’s policies.