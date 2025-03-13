Preparations underway for Vaisakhi Mela 2025 celebrations

LAHORE - A meeting was held at the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) headquarters here on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the 326th Khalsa Janam Din and Vaisakhi Mela 2025 celebrations in Pakistan. The meeting was chaired by the President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Provincial Minister, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora. The session was attended by Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, Deputy Secretary Shrines Umar Javed Awan, Security Officer Shrines Chaudhry Asim, as well as representatives from the Pakistan Army, Police, Rangers, district administrations, LESCO, Customs, Immigration, and other relevant institutions. The meeting thoroughly reviewed the arrangements for the arrival, accommodation, and religious rituals of Sikh pilgrims. Addressing the media after the session, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora assured that Sikh pilgrims would be provided with medical facilities, accommodation, transportation, and foolproof security. He highlighted that all relevant federal and provincial institutions, district governments, the Evacuee Trust Property Board, and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are working together to ensure a smooth event. “Pakistan has always extended love and hospitality to Sikh pilgrims, and this year will be no exception. The visitors will return with cherished memories,” Arora stated. Board Secretary Fareed Iqbal emphasized that, following the directives of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan will provide world-class hospitality to guests arriving from India and other countries. He also announced that a budget of PKR 300 million has been allocated for the renovation and maintenance of temples and gurdwaras across Pakistan. Additional Secretary Shrines, Saifullah Khokhar, briefed the attendees on security and administrative measures, assuring that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a seamless and secure experience for the pilgrims. Sikh pilgrims will enter Pakistan through Wagah Border on April 10, while main event will take place at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 14.