Thursday, March 13, 2025
PU awards 10 PhD degrees

STAFF REPORT
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The Punjab University (PU) has conferred 10 PhD degrees on scholars in various fields, recognising their academic excellence and contributions to research. According to a spokesperson, the recipients and their respective disciplines are as follows: Shabana Kishwar, daughter of Rana Ashaq Muhammad, in the subject of Persian; Riaz Ali, son of Muhammad Bashir, in Persian; Fareeha Ashraf, daughter of Muhammad Ashraf, in Molecular Biology, Ameema Mahroof daughter of Mahroof Ahmed in Education, Shagufta Yasmin daughter of Ghulam Rasool in Persian; Zhang Wei, son of Zhang Guohe, in History; Talha Mahmud, son of Matloob Hussain, Medicine (Pulmonology); Waqas Shair, son of Abdul Shakoor, in Economics; Farman Ali, son of Abdul Aziz, in Urdu; and Abdul Rauf Athar son of Athar Baig awarded PhD degree in the subject of High Energy Physics.

STAFF REPORT

