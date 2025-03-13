Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab govt to disburse salaries to its employees before Eidul Fitr

Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to disburse the salaries of its employees before Eidul Fitr 2025. The provincial finance department has issued an order after which the secretary finance issued a notification. It states that salaries will be disbursed to the employees of the Punjab government on March 26, a move that will ease financial burden on them during Eid festivities. Earlier, the Sindh government had announced the release of advance salaries to the public-sector employees on March 21.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025