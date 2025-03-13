Punjab govt to disburse salaries to its employees before Eidul Fitr

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to disburse the salaries of its employees before Eidul Fitr 2025. The provincial finance department has issued an order after which the secretary finance issued a notification. It states that salaries will be disbursed to the employees of the Punjab government on March 26, a move that will ease financial burden on them during Eid festivities. Earlier, the Sindh government had announced the release of advance salaries to the public-sector employees on March 21.