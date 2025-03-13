Thursday, March 13, 2025
Punjab minister reviews proposals for agri projects in budget

March 13, 2025
LAHORE  -  Punjab Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, chaired a meeting at Agriculture House Lahore to finalize proposals for agricultural development projects in the 2025-26 budget.

The meeting reviewed various initiatives, including the Transforming Agriculture Punjab Programme, the CM Punjab High-Tech Mechanisation Bank Financing Programme, and the CM Punjab Initiatives. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was also present.

Kirmani said that the Punjab Chief Minister is committed to promoting agricultural mechanisation, with Rs. 35 billion in financing planned for the next two years. Farmers and service providers will receive interest-free agricultural loans of up to Rs50 million per person through banks, he added. Kirmani mentioned that the scheme will primarily benefit small service providers who own two or three old agricultural machines by providing them with new machinery. The minister instructed the Agriculture Department’s field wing to coordinate with service providers at the divisional level to educate them about the scheme’s benefits. The programme will be launched as a pilot project in the next fiscal year’s budget. If farmers and service providers show interest, its scope will be expanded further, he added.

