Punjab to introduce QR code verification for weapon licences

The Punjab Home Department has directed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to implement verification for weapon licences to enhance transparency and curb fake licences.

During a special meeting chaired by Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Nadra was given a one-week deadline to integrate QR codes into weapon licences and link them to individuals' ID cards. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Special Home Secretary Fazlur Rehman and Additional Secretary Imran Hussain Ranjah.

Additionally, commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab were instructed to include QR codes on all orders related to weapon licences.

Mengal emphasized that the verification process would help eliminate fake licences and ensure that individuals with serious criminal records remain ineligible. He also noted that amendments are being made to the Arms Rules to simplify regulations for both individual and business licences.