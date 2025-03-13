Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjabi Culture Festival rescheduled to April 14: Azma

Punjabi Culture Festival rescheduled to April 14: Azma
NEWS WIRE
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE   -   Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has announced that the Punjabi Culture Festival, scheduled for March 14, has been rescheduled, and not it will take place on April 14. In a video message, she said that the festival is being rescheduled in light of the current situation in the country.  Azma Bukhari explained that the decision was made out of respect for the recent train accident in Balochistan and the holy month of Ramazan. However, the festival will now take place on April 14. She expressed hope that those trapped in the train in Jafarabad would safely return to their homes. The minister reaffirmed that on April 14, Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm, showcasing the vibrant colors of Punjabi heritage.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025