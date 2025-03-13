Thursday, March 13, 2025
Asad Qaiser urges rethink of Pakistan’s foreign policy amid terror surge

7:14 PM | March 13, 2025
Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed the need to reassess Pakistan’s foreign policy amid a recent surge in terrorism.

Addressing the National Assembly on Thursday, the senior PTI leader noted that Pakistan maintains strained relations with its neighbors, Iran and Afghanistan.

He highlighted that Peshawar’s business activities are heavily reliant on trade with Afghanistan—a relationship that is, unfortunately, far from cordial.

Qaiser also called for decisive action against illegal immigrants and urged that the governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be actively involved in counterterrorism efforts.

In a further demand, he called for the resignation of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, criticizing the government for neglecting law and order in the two provinces and, in doing so, deliberately sidelining smaller provinces.

Concluding his speech, Qaiser argued that the current parliament fails to represent the people adequately, insisting, "We demand free and fair elections. Only true representatives can run the parliament."

