Railways minister strongly condemns Jaffer Express attack

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express train in Bolan, Balochistan, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of several innocent citizens. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister termed terrorism a cowardly act, stating that such attacks cannot weaken the nation’s resolve. “The entire nation stands united to defeat anti-state elements,” he asserted. Hanif Abbasi emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces are safeguarding every inch of the country, including Balochistan, and vowed that terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs. He praised the courage of the people of Balochistan, stating that they would never bow down to miscreants. Acknowledging the swift response of security agencies and the Balochistan government in rescuing passengers, the minister expressed gratitude for their cooperation. He assured that the perpetrators of this heinous attack would be brought to justice and that no criminal would be spared. Meanwhile, a help desk has been set up at Rawalpindi Railway Station to assist citizens seeking information about the tragic Jaffer Express attack in Bolan, Balochistan. According to a Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson on Wednesday, all details regarding affected passengers can be obtained from the help desk. The desk is in direct contact with the Quetta and Peshawar control centers to provide timely updates.

In addition, an emergency cell has been established at the Quetta Railway Station inquiry office to facilitate families and concerned individuals.

For further inquiries, people can contact 0819201210, 0819201211, or 117.

Meanwhile, train operations for Quetta have been temporarily suspended and will resume after security clearance. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety.