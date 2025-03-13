Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of country

NEWS WIRE
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy and dry in most parts of the country on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).  However, rain-wind/thunderstorm, with snowfall over high mountains, is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and upper Punjab. Partly cloudy weather with a 60 percent chance of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and its surroundings.  In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, and Waziristan. Most districts of Punjab will experience dry and partly cloudy weather; however, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura.  Murree and Galliyat may see rain with light snowfall. Sindh will remain dry, with hot weather expected in the lower districts.  In Balochistan, dry conditions will prevail in most areas, while northern parts may experience partly cloudy weather.  Cloudy conditions with rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills are expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Partly cloudy weather prevailed across most regions in the past 24 hours, with rain-wind/thunderstorms recorded at isolated locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and the Pothohar region. The rainfall recorded in millimeters was Cherat 14, Dir Upper 12, Kakul 09, Peshawar Airport 9, Balakot 06, Muzaffarabad City 07, Garhi Dopatta 07, Rawalakot 03, Murree 04, Islamabad Zero Point 03, Attock 03, Rawalpindi Shamsabad 2, Skardu 05, Astore 03, Chilas 02, and Nokkundi 01.

Model carts panel chief, DC Lahore plan new model markets

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025