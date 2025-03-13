Robber killed in encounter with Pirwadhai police

RAWALPINDI - Pirwadhai police has claimed that a robber was shot dead during an encounter with law enforcers in the area of Fauji Colony after midnight on Wednesday. A police party was present near Fauji Colony for routine check up when they received information on Police Helpline 15 that three men robbed a man on main Priwadhair Road and went towards the colony. The policemen present near the location soon after saw three men riding a bike coming from Fauji Colony side. When the alleged robbers saw the police, the man sitting behind the driver opened fire on the police and sped away. The police party started chasing them and after some distance they found an injured man lying on the roadside. Blood was oozing from his head. When the policeman asked for his identity, he told his name Farhan son of Arshad. Farhan furhter told the police that he along with his accomplice Bargah and another unknown person were involved in snatching purse and mobile phone form a man.

The police recovered Rs11,000 along with the purse and phone of the man who was robbed by the fleeing criminals.

Later, Farhan died as he was being taken to hospital, the police said. The further investigations revealed that the deceased was shot by his own accomplices. There were different cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery registered against the deceased.

Separately, Dhamial police arrested a thief and recovered Rs 1.735 million from him. Police said that Nauman Latif had been involved in many cases of theft. Most recently, he took away Rs 1.3 million from the locker of dairy shop.

In yet another case, Waris Khan police arrested two pickpockets who picked the pocket of a commuter in Metro bus. The police recovered the stolen money and arrested Irfan and Ahsaan.