RPO Rwp launches Safe Travel Cash Squad in Jhelum

Gujar khan - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Tariq Aziz Sindhu, undertook multiple initiatives to enhance public safety, community engagement, and law enforcement efficiency in Jhelum.

The visit included the launch of the Safe Travel Cash Squad, allowing citizens withdrawing more than one million rupees from banks to call 15 for police assistance. DPO Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu emphasized that Jhelum Police remains committed to protecting citizens’ lives and property at all times.

In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision, RPO Rawalpindi held an open court at Civil Lines Police Station, where he listened to public grievances and issued immediate directives for resolution. He stressed that such sessions provide a direct platform for citizens to voice concerns and receive prompt solutions. He also conducted an awareness session on child protection and harassment prevention.

A meeting with the District Peace Committee was held at the DPO Office to discuss religious harmony and law and order. Religious scholars reaffirmed their support for administrative efforts, while the RPO emphasized the critical role of religious leaders in maintaining stability. He also met with Anjuman-e-Tajiran representatives to address security and traffic concerns, assuring them that resolving their issues remains a priority.

In a gesture of solidarity, the RPO met families of police martyrs, distributing Eid gifts and medals and assuring them of continued support. He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be forgotten and that their children’s education and well-being were a priority.

During an Ardal Room session, RPO Alpa directed police officers to uphold professionalism and warned against corruption, misuse of authority, and negligence.

Concluding his visit, he inspected the Safe City Project, where he reviewed surveillance systems and security infrastructure. He stated that fully operational cameras are playing a crucial role in crime prevention and tracking offenders, ensuring efficient service delivery to citizens in line with the Punjab government’s vision.