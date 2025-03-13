Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the in-terbank trading and closed at Rs279.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.95. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.25 and Rs281.75, re-spectively. The price of the Euro increased by 46 paisa to close at Rs305.68 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went down by 02 pasia and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an in-crease of 59 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs362.31 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs361.72.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and closed at Rs76.22, while the Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs74.65.