RY Khan DC seeks anti-corruption action against PA, driver over bribery allegations

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khurram Pervez has written a letter to the Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rahim Yar Khan, requesting action against two officials under the Punjab Anti-Corruption Rules 2014 for alleged bribery.

According to letter No. DC/GB/No.300, two video clips circulating on social media reportedly show officials from the Revenue Department and Municipal Committee (MC) Rahim Yar Khan accepting illegal gratification from the public. The officials in question are: Waheed Sadar – Personal Assistant to the Administrator, MC Rahim Yar Khan and Muhammad Ayub – Driver, Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG), Rahim Yar Khan The allegations surfaced when City Anjuman Tajiran (CAT) leaders submitted video evidence of alleged extortion by MC and ADCG officials. After reviewing the viral clips and receiving complaints from CAT leaders, DC Khurram Pervez formally requested an ACE investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, trader leaders from CAT and Zilaee Anjuman Tajiran (ZAT) convened a meeting to strategize against what they claim is the misuse of authority by the MC administration under the pretext of an anti-encroachment campaign. Following the meeting, MC administration desealed 15 shops, including seven dry fruit shops, which had been sealed earlier. CAT President Azman Asghar Chaudhary stated that traders unanimously demanded a temporary halt to the anti-encroachment campaign until Eid. He also confirmed that no shops will be sealed during Ramadan as per their agreement with authorities. ZAT Chairman Ch. Abid Hussain Bajwa added that a charter of demands would be presented to the district administration. As part of the agreement, shops violating regulations will only be fined or sealed after receiving three official notices.