SC orders transfer of super tax appeals to apex court

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of all pending appeals regarding the from the high courts to the apex court. A five-member Constitutional Bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan heard appeals from 354 taxpayers challenging Section 4B of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

During the proceedings, senior lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing multiple petitioners, argued that the Supreme Court has the constitutional authority to transfer cases to itself. He explained that recent constitutional amendments explicitly outline this power.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked whether a formal written request was necessary for such transfers. The counsel responded that even an oral request from the court could suffice. He further contended that the Supreme Court could invoke its suo motu powers to take up the cases.

Makhdoom Ali Khan also asserted that the government cannot impose a arbitrarily. Taxation, he maintained, must be justified under exceptional circumstances, and the Supreme Court has previously ruled against additional taxes, declaring them unconstitutional and a violation of fundamental rights.

The bench then ordered the transfer of all related appeals from the Islamabad and Lahore High Courts to the Supreme Court. Earlier, the bench was reconstituted after Justice Aamer Farooq recused himself on Monday. Justice Farooq, who had previously heard the case as a high court judge, stepped aside due to a potential conflict of interest.

The , initially imposed by the PML-N government in 2015, was introduced to generate funds for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons affected by Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Various organisations and individuals have since challenged its legality. The hearing was adjourned until today.