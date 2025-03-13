SCCI chief demands abolishment of SRO-121

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazal Moqeem Khan demanded the abolition of SRO- 121, allow loose cargo, the launch of a cargo train from Peshawar, pragmatic steps to make Azakhel Dryport fully functional, and the elimination of rechecking of export goods-laden vehicles at Karachi Port.

The called for a review of customs duties/tariffs and the immediate restoration of Pak-Afghan mutual trade through the Torkham Border. He made these demands while addressing members during the visit of Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khawaja Khurram Naeem, at the chamber house on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by SCCI Vice President Jalil Jan, former presidents Haji Afzal, Fuad Ishaq, Zahid Shinwari, Malik Niaz Muhammad, members of the chamber’s executive committee Ziaul Haq, Ashfaq Ahmad, Nadeem Rauf, Gul Zaman, Sultan Muhammad, former provincial chief of APECA Mushtaq Ahmad, Customs Clearing Agents, traders, importers, and exporters.

Collector Customs (Appraisement) Peshawar Mateen Alam, Customs Collector (Enforcement) Peshawar Ziaul Shams, and PRO Customs Office Peshawar Aftab Ahmad accompanied Chief Collector Customs Khawaja Khurram during the visit to the chamber house.

Moqeem briefed the chief collector about traders’ concerns over the closure of the Torkham border for the past 21 days, bureaucratic hurdles affecting smooth trade, the ban on dollar declarations, and other issues. He said that the business community has faced significant hardships due to the prevailing circumstances.

The SCCI president urged the government, customs department, and other relevant authorities to facilitate traders through a one-window operation, as mutual trade, exports, and the national economy would only flourish by easing the difficulties faced by the business community. He stated that the closure of the Torkham Border over trivial issues not only compounded the miseries of traders but also negatively impacted bilateral trade and the economies of both countries. Approximately $4 million in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been affected due to the closure of the Torkham border for the past 21 days, Moqeem said.

Other speakers, including former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Zahid Shinwari, and Faiz Muhammad Faizi, addressed the meeting. They pointed out hurdles in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, discrepancies and drawbacks in policies and the border management system, the imposition of heavy duties, tariffs, taxes, and other issues, and offered several proposals for their resolution.

Later, Chief Collector Customs Khurram Naeem, responding to various queries from the participants, said that the Customs Department is taking practical steps to ensure smooth cross-border trade and exports. He assured the attendees that the customs department would address the issue of the border closure, along with other concerns of the traders, with the relevant authorities and work to resolve them amicably.