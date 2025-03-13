Thursday, March 13, 2025
Security forces foil Jandola attack, eliminate 10 terrorists

6:47 PM | March 13, 2025
Security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a security check post in Jandola, killing 10 terrorists, according to security sources. One of the attackers detonated himself at the gate during the assault, but the Pakistan Army repelled the attack effectively and in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, terrorists targeted the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express in Bolan Pass, Balochistan, leaving the train driver severely injured and taking nearly 400 passengers, including women and children, hostage.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the Jaffar Express attack were eliminated in a phased operation, but 21 passengers and four FC personnel lost their lives.

The operation was executed with precision, ensuring no further harm to the hostages, while security forces continue area clearance operations and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) inspects the train.

