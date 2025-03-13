Shrajeel condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express in the Bolan region of Balochistan, stating that such acts of terrorism cannot weaken our national resolve. In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said this cowardly act is a failed attempt by anti-state elements who want to create instability in Pakistan, but they will not succeed at any cost. He further stated that anti-state elements were conspiring to spread fear and terror, but the nation will thwart their malicious intentions at all costs. Terrorists who target innocent civilians do not deserve any leniency. Sharjeel expressed his determination that the entire nation will stand together more firmly than ever against terrorist elements.