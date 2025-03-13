Sindh Assembly passes resolution against Indus River canal projects

The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the contentious scheme of six new canals from the Indus River, a project widely opposed by the people of Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah tabled the resolution, asserting that no canal, including the Cholistan Canal, can be constructed without Sindh’s consent, as per the 1991 Indus River Water Apportionment Accord. "Building new canals on the Indus River is illegal," the resolution stated, warning that the Indus River delta is already suffering due to water shortages.

The resolution categorically rejected all six proposed canals, including Cholistan, and demanded that the federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) consult with Sindh before approving any water projects. "No construction is acceptable against the 1991 Water Accord," the resolution read.

Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, addressing the assembly, dismissed claims that President Asif Ali Zardari had approved any such canal projects. "Show us proof if Asif Zardari approved it," he challenged. He further stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always defended Sindh’s water rights, recalling how Benazir Bhutto led protests against the Kalabagh Dam project in 1997.

"Once again, there are efforts to deprive Sindh of its rightful share of river water," he warned, reaffirming PPP’s commitment to safeguarding Sindh’s interests.