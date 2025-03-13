Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh Assembly passes resolution against Indus River canal projects

Sindh Assembly passes resolution against Indus River canal projects
Web Desk
2:51 PM | March 13, 2025
National

The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the contentious scheme of six new canals from the Indus River, a project widely opposed by the people of Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah tabled the resolution, asserting that no canal, including the Cholistan Canal, can be constructed without Sindh’s consent, as per the 1991 Indus River Water Apportionment Accord. "Building new canals on the Indus River is illegal," the resolution stated, warning that the Indus River delta is already suffering due to water shortages.

The resolution categorically rejected all six proposed canals, including Cholistan, and demanded that the federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) consult with Sindh before approving any water projects. "No construction is acceptable against the 1991 Water Accord," the resolution read.

Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, addressing the assembly, dismissed claims that President Asif Ali Zardari had approved any such canal projects. "Show us proof if Asif Zardari approved it," he challenged. He further stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always defended Sindh’s water rights, recalling how Benazir Bhutto led protests against the Kalabagh Dam project in 1997.

Khawaja Asif condemns Jaffar Express attack, lauds army’s response

"Once again, there are efforts to deprive Sindh of its rightful share of river water," he warned, reaffirming PPP’s commitment to safeguarding Sindh’s interests.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025