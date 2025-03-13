Sindh Assembly rejects Indus Canal projects

The Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the construction of six new canals on the Indus River and its tributaries, including the Cholistan Canal, calling them illegal and a direct violation of the 1991 Water Accord.

The resolution demanded an immediate halt to all activities related to these projects until consultations with all provinces—especially Sindh—are held to ensure its water rights are fully protected.

It also urged the federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to uphold the 1991 accord and ensure equitable water distribution.

CM Shah raises concerns over Sindh’s water rights

Addressing the assembly, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed Sindh’s historical claim over the Indus River and warned against diverting its waters without consent.

He criticized the decision to channel water from Punjab’s fertile lands to Cholistan, arguing it would harm both provinces.

Recalling past agreements, including the 1945 Sindh-Punjab Water Accord, CM Shah highlighted Sindh’s consistent objections to unfair water distribution.

He noted that despite these agreements, Sindh’s water share has continued to decline, threatening its agriculture-dependent population.

He questioned whether Punjab would allow its most productive regions, such as Chaj Doab and Rachna Doab, to dry up for desert irrigation, and vowed that Sindh would continue to oppose any project that undermines its rightful share.

With growing concerns over water scarcity, he called for strict adherence to historical agreements to ensure fair distribution, safeguarding Sindh’s resources and livelihood.