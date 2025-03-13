Sugar prices hit Rs180 per kg in Quetta, rise nationwide

The price of sugar has surged by Rs15 per kilogram in Quetta, reaching Rs180 per kg in the retail market.

Market sources revealed that sugar prices have spiked by Rs25 per kg in just two days, jumping from Rs155 to Rs180 per kg. The wholesale price in Quetta now stands at Rs175 per kg.

The price hike is not limited to Quetta; several cities across Pakistan have witnessed similar increases, particularly during Ramadan. In Lahore and Peshawar, sugar prices have risen by Rs10 per kg, reaching Rs170 per kg. In Karachi, sugar was previously sold at Rs145 per kg before Ramadan but has now reached Rs168 in the wholesale market and Rs180 in retail.

The President of the Grocery Merchant Association attributed the price hike to the sugar mills and dealers’ cartel, which remains unchecked.

In response, the federal government has decided to import raw sugar (Shakkar) to stabilize prices and provide relief to consumers. According to a government press release, importing raw sugar will boost future production as it can be refined locally and help control prices in the market.