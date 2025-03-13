Sui gas consumers face 0.42pc RLNG price hike in March

Islamabad - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has upward revised the prices of imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) by 0.42 percent per MMBTU for consumers of both Sui gas companies. The revised RLNG prices for the month of March apply to consumers of both Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

According to the notification issued by OGRA on Wednesday, the price of RLNG has been raised by 0.37 percent per MMBTU, setting the new rate at $12.94 per MMBTU for SNGPL consumers against $12.9025 per MMBTU in February 2025.

The price of RLNG has been raised by 0.42 percent per MMBTU, bringing it to $12.72 per MMBTU for SSGC consumers which was recorded as $12.67 per MMBTU in February. The new prices will be applicable throughout March as per OGRA’s latest pricing notification. The slight increase in RLNG prices is due to slight increase in import incidentals.