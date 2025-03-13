Thursday, March 13, 2025
Sukkur police crackdown on fake number plate shops

Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Sukkur police on Wednesday have launched a crackdown on shops manufacturing fake number plates, declaring them illegal. Shop owners were informed about the illegality of their operations, and police warned of stern action against those involved. As a result of the crackdown, all shops involved in producing fake number plates have been shut down. The police emphasized that no violations of the law will be tolerated. This move is part of a broader effort by the Sindh police to curb the production and use of fake number plates across province.

Staff Reporter

