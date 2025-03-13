Taimur Jhagra sues Sher Afzal Marwat for Rs1bn over corruption claim

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has sent a Rs1 billion legal notice to MNA Sher Afzal Marwat for accusing him of corruption.

Jhagra has given Marwat 14 days to substantiate his claims, warning that legal action will be taken if he fails to provide evidence. The allegations were reportedly made by Marwat during a television appearance.

The notice comes amid internal party tensions, as PTI recently expelled Sher Afzal Marwat following a decision by party founder Imran Khan to revoke his basic membership. The move followed complaints from several PTI leaders regarding Marwat’s conduct at a political rally in Swabi on February 8.