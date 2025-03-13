Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Taimur Jhagra sues Sher Afzal Marwat for Rs1bn over corruption claim

Taimur Jhagra sues Sher Afzal Marwat for Rs1bn over corruption claim
Web Desk
12:04 PM | March 13, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has sent a Rs1 billion legal notice to MNA Sher Afzal Marwat for accusing him of corruption.

Jhagra has given Marwat 14 days to substantiate his claims, warning that legal action will be taken if he fails to provide evidence. The allegations were reportedly made by Marwat during a television appearance.

The notice comes amid internal party tensions, as PTI recently expelled Sher Afzal Marwat following a decision by party founder Imran Khan to revoke his basic membership. The move followed complaints from several PTI leaders regarding Marwat’s conduct at a political rally in Swabi on February 8.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025