The Alarming State of Malnutrition

Malnutrition is a critical issue in Pakistan, particularly among children. Recent reports indicate that the country has recorded its highest-ever rates of malnutrition. According to the National Nutrition Survey, 33% of children are underweight, nearly 44% are stunted, 15% are wasted, and 50% suffer from anaemia, with 33% specifically experiencing iron deficiency.

Proper nutrition at the right time is essential for children’s survival, health, and development. Well-nourished children are better equipped to grow, learn, and contribute productively to society. They are also more resilient in the face of disease, disasters, and other global crises.

In Pakistan, millions of vulnerable individuals, particularly children and women, silently endure the consequences of malnutrition. A weakened immune system, impaired cognitive development, and increased susceptibility to diseases trap many in a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 45% of child deaths worldwide are linked to undernutrition. Without adequate nutrition, deficiencies in essential minerals and vitamins can lead to severe illnesses.

Rural areas in Pakistan are often overlooked when it comes to basic healthcare services, and resources remain scarce. Addressing this crisis through timely interventions in nutrition, healthcare, and education is crucial to breaking the cycle and securing a healthier, more prosperous future for Pakistan’s children.

NOORSABA JAHAN,

Balochistan.