The Day After

One day after news of the Jaffar Express hijacking spread like wildfire across Pakistan, the operation has concluded. Thirty-two terrorists were killed, and the vast majority of hostages were safely rescued. This swift and decisive action by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and all other personnel involved deserves commendation for their bravery and unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan and its citizens.

However, we must also acknowledge the heavy toll: 21 passengers and four Frontier Corps personnel lost their lives. While security forces eliminated 33 terrorists involved in the attack, the majority—out of an estimated 70 to 80 assailants—managed to escape, retreating into Afghanistan and other hideouts. Though Pakistan successfully avoided a prolonged hostage crisis through quick action, this incident has laid bare the extent of our lack of control over Balochistan. It is encouraging that this attack has sparked a long-overdue national conversation. From the Prime Minister to the Chief of Army Staff to provincial ministers, key stakeholders are finally engaging with the pressing issues of Balochistan and how to address them. But this dialogue must not fade into silence.

Just months ago, the province endured a coordinated assault on state institutions by the same terrorist groups, yet the public outcry dissipated, as it has in past tragedies. This pattern cannot continue. It is our national duty to ensure that the government, law enforcement agencies, and military uphold their responsibility to protect all Pakistanis—including the people of Balochistan.